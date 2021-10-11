MGK Responds To Pete Davidson’s SNL Impression Of Him

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete.”

Table of Contents

Those who tuned in to watch Kim Kardashian host Saturday Night Live over the weekend — and ratings show quite a few of you did — know its roasting spree spared no one. Most jokes came at the expense of Kim’s family members, but Machine Gun Kelly took some hits too, courtesy of his pal Pete Davidson.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage via Getty Images

Pete impersonated the rapper, who is a good friend of his IRL, during one of the evening’s wildest sketches. Called “The People’s Kourt,” it saw Kim running a courtroom while playing Kourtney Kardashian.

After presiding over a couple of cases involving her actual mom and sister, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Kim — er, “Kourtney” — welcomed SNL cast member Mikey Day’s Travis Barker to the stand for pillow talk before inviting Pete and Chloe Fineman, as MGK and Megan Fox, to make an appearance.

The comedians showed up dressed as MGK and Megan at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And, as far as impersonating the couple’s famously public displays of affection, Pete and Chloe’s parody didn’t hold back.

View this video on YouTube


Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

“I wrote you an Instagram caption, babe,” says Chloe’s Megan, to which Pete’s MGK, replies, “Oh, that’s fire. All right,” sans eye contact.

Continuing, Chloe pulled from Megan’s Instagram and interview comments about her man. “Achingly beautiful boy. Toxic. Viral. Twin flame. Rehab Barbie,” she said.

MGK himself reacted to the sketch yesterday, offering a suggestion for future SNL content after seeing Pete’s impression. “I think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip from “The People’s Kourt.”


@machinegunkelly / Via Twitter: @machinegunkelly

Not going to lie, I’d probably watch that. Would you?


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR