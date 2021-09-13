MGK Asked Megan Fox To Rock That VMAs Naked Dress

“He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.'”
The Jennifer’s Body star was wearing THE sexiest dress I’ve ever seen — kind of a take on Rose McGowan’s iconic 1998 VMAs dress and Carrie Bradshaw’s famous “naked dress” on Sex And The City Season 1.
Anyway, apparently Megan’s now-iconic naked dress was Machine Gun Kelly’s idea!
“He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight,'” Megan told ET, pointing to her boyfriend. “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'”
Megan also talked about starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s VMA-nominated video for “Bloody Valentine,” joking, “He’s not allowed to have other h**s in his music videos. It’s the queen no one!”
Never change, you guys.
