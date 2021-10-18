Mexico’s inflation seen sticking above 6% in first half of October

The median forecast of 15 analysts predicted year-on-year inflation will reach 6.10% for the first two weeks of October, compared with 6.13% during the second half of September, which was its highest level since December of 2017.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s annual inflation rate likely remained higher than 6% in the first half of October, a figure that would put it well above the central bank’s official target and increase pressure on it to raise interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets inflation of 3% with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

A divided Banxico hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points last month to 4.75%, as it voiced concern about higher-than-expected inflation. Banxico rate setters are due to meet again on Nov. 11.

In the first 15 days of October, consumer prices likely rose by 0.51% compared with the previous two weeks, while an increase of 0.20% is seen for core inflation , which strips out some especially volatile energy and food prices, according to the survey.

The survey forecast a year-on-year core inflation rate of 4.99%, which would mark its highest level since August 2017.

The biweekly increase in inflation is expected to have been driven by an increase in electricity rates, as the government ended subsidies in some cities, as well as higher domestic gas prices.

Mexico’s national statistics agency INEGI will publish its official inflation figures on Friday. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Paul Simao)