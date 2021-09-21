Mexico’s energy ministry suspends several Trafigura import permits

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has suspended several fuel import permits for global energy trader Trafigura AG, the energy ministry said.

Four permits are in the process of cancellation, a document published by the ministry late on Monday showed, while one has expired.

The permits covered some gasoline specifications, jet fuel, and diesel.

A Trafigura spokesperson, in a statement, said the company sees “no valid basis for the suspension of import permits for Trafigura Mexico. Trafigura complies with applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including Mexico.”