Mexico’s Cemex closes $3.25 bln sustainability-linked credit agreement

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Cemex successfully closed a new $3.25 billion syndicated credit agreement, the company said on Monday, in the first debt issued under its sustainability-linked financing framework.

The new credit agreement consists of $1.5 billion in five-year amortizing term loans and a $1.75 billion five-year committed revolving credit facility, the company said in a statement.

Cemex said it used the proceeds to fully repay its previous facilities agreement.