Mexico, U.S. start consultations over auto content rules in trade pact By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dave Graham

By Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico and the United States have started the process to request formal consultations on rules of origin for the auto sector within the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said Tuesday.

In August, Mexico sought formal consultation https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/mexico-wants-talks-with-united-states-over-auto-content-rules-trade-pact-2021-08-21 with the United States over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules for autos.

“We’re walking hand-in-hand with Canada on this issue,” Clouthier said during a video conference from Sorrento, Italy, when asked about the status of the process.

“We’re in the process of the consultation itself.”

Canada and Mexico use more flexible interpretations.

