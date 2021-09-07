Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women’s health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation.
“This is a historic step for the rights of women,” said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar.
The unanimous vote by Mexico’s top court comes just as north of the border, some U.S. states have taken steps to restrict abortion access, particularly Texas, which enacted the strictest anti-abortion law in the country after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.