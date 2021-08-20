Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexico is seeking formal consultations with the U.S. over rules for cars shipped across regional borders under a year-old trade agreement, as it seeks de-escalate a conflict that emerged last month.

The Mexican government wants the talks to take place in order to avoid or settle a potential dispute over the requirements the U.S. is imposing on motor-vehicle producers, which it says are inconsistent with the text of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to an Aug. 20 letter from the Economy Ministry to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seen by Bloomberg News.

The U.S. insists on a stricter way than Mexico, Canada and the automotive industry believe they agreed to for counting the origin of certain core parts including engines, transmissions and steering systems in the overall calculation, people familiar with the matter said in July.

The Mexican Economy Ministry’s press office and the USTR declined to immediately comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com