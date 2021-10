Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 99.578 billion pesos ($4.84 billion) in September, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday.

The figure compares with a fiscal deficit of 19.759 billion pesos in August and a deficit of 11.480 billion pesos in July.

($1 = 20.5760 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Steve Orlofsky)