Mexico forecasts 4.1% growth for 2022 in budget By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s 2022 budget is forecasting economic growth of 4.1% for next year, as Latin America’s second largest economy continues to recover from a COVID-19-induced slump, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Mexico in 2020 suffered its steepest recession in almost 90 years as the pandemic hit across sectors of the economy, with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking by some 8.5%.

The government this year expects to make up most, but not all of the ground lost, as export activity and the spillover effects of massive economic stimulus spending in the United States, Mexico’s top trade partner, help to drive a recovery.

Presenting the new budget to Congress, minister Ramirez de la O said the plan would focus on the well-being of Mexicans, financial stability and support for regional development, reiterating that no new taxes would be created.

The peso was little moved after the initial presentation, trading broadly flat against the dollar.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR