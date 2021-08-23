Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
MEXICO CITY — Norwegian firm DNV will need
an additional two weeks to deliver the second phase of its
independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico
City metro rail line in May, the city government said in a
statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Anthony Esposito)