Mexican automotive output and exports dipped sharply in August compared to the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Auto production tumbled 21.44% from August 2020 to 237,040 vehicles, while auto exports dropped by 19.58% to 212,687 units, the INEGI figures showed. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa in Santiago; Editing by Edmund Blair)