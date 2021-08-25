Mexican peso leads Latam FX losses, Brazil’s real surges

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 25, 2021

Mexico’s peso led losses across Latin

American currencies on Wednesday as second-quarter GDP data

missed expectations and raised fears of slowing growth. Brazil’s

real rebounded further from steep losses in recent sessions.

The peso fell 0.3% as second-quarter economic growth

came in at 1.5%, slightly below expectations of 1.7%. The

Mexican economy also shrank in June from May.

The reading, coupled with a spike in coronavirus infections

has made the peso appear less attractive than some its

high-yielding emerging market peers. A drop in Mexican inflation

in the first half of August also lowered the chance of an

interest rate hike by the central bank.

“Even prior to the current crisis, the country’s economy had

been under pressure, contracting in six of the eight quarters

leading up to the pandemic,” said Matthew Ryan, senior market

analyst at Ebury.

“The recovery has, however, not been quite as rapid as many

of Mexico’s peers. We think this is partly a consequence of the

government’s unwillingness to increase fiscal spending.”

Mexican stocks rose 0.5%, extending gains after

hitting a record high on Tuesday. Industrials, and sectors most

likely to benefit from an economic recovery were the top boosts

to the benchmark index.

But analysts questioned whether the gains would last,

especially due to laggard vaccinations in the country.

“The country’s equity market will likely continue to benefit

from still-abundant global liquidity and further rounds of U.S.

fiscal spending,” said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment

officer, Emerging Markets Americas, at UBS Global Wealth

Management.

“But Mexico’s ability to repeat such a strong outperformance

versus other emerging markets is in doubt, and we think a

neutral stance is more appropriate now.”

Brazil’s real rose 1% after surging nearly 3%

on Tuesday, as a rise in August inflation pointed to more

hawkish moves from the central bank.

The real has rebounded from steep losses in recent sessions

as investors look towards progress made by the government in

improving its fiscal situation after a severe rise in spending

during the pandemic.

Data also showed that Brazil posted a much

larger-than-expected current account deficit in July.

Other Latam currencies retreated as concerns over rising

COVID-19 cases persisted from last week. The dollar was slightly

lifted by safe-haven demand.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1275.92 0.47

MSCI LatAm 2476.46 1.09

Brazil Bovespa 120517.45 0.26

Mexico IPC 52264.06 0.54

Chile IPSA 4409.04 0.91

Argentina MerVal 71920.39 0.794

Colombia COLCAP 1325.93 -0.18

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2072 1.03

Mexico peso 20.2534 -0.26

Chile peso 783 -0.14

Colombia peso 3863.5 0.04

Peru sol 4.082 0.01

Argentina peso 97.4800 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan;

editing by Grant McCool)

