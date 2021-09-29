Mexican peso hits 3-month lows, leads Latam FX slide as dollar rallies

Mexico’s peso fell to its lowest level

in over three months on Wednesday as the country’s financial

stability council warned the coronavirus pandemic still posed

risks, while most other Latin American currencies slipped as the

dollar strengthened.

MSCI’s index of Latam currencies slipped

0.4% to its lowest in more than one month.

Mexico’s peso dropped 1.4% to lead declines among

Latam peers, a day ahead of a central bank policy meeting.

The economic and financial environment in Mexico continues

to be influenced by the evolution of the pandemic, the Financial

Stability Council said. Mexico’s confirmed cases of the disease

stood at over 3.5 million as of Tuesday while the death toll

rose to 276,376.

The council also pointed to risks from a potential downgrade

of the credit rating of state oil company Pemex. Latam’s most

indebted company, Pemex has been a weight on Mexico’s sovereign

credit rating, pressuring the country’s financial assets.

On Thursday, the central bank is seen hiking the benchmark

interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% as inflation

accelerated faster than expected during the first half of

September to 5.87%, above the target rate of 3%.

Credit Suisse analysts expect the vote to be split, with two

board members voting in favor of no change in the overnight

rate. They are watching for inflation forecasts.

“We think that the bank will increase its inflation

projections by 10bps-20bps for the third quarter of 2021, from

5.6%, and by a more meaningful amount (up to 40bps) for the

final quarter of the year…”

In Chile, the peso fell 1.1% to hit over one-year

lows hit on Tuesday.

Chile’s lower congressional chamber on Tuesday approved a

bill that would allow citizens to make a fourth withdrawal from

their pension funds, and sent it to the Senate for a vote,

despite opposition from the government.

Chilean dollar bonds maturing in 2025 and 2026

hit their lowest since the second quarter of 2020.

Brazil’s real extended losses to a sixth straight

session, while in Argentina, economic activity rose 11.7% in

July versus the same month a year earlier, official data showed

on Tuesday, comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts.

Sao Paulo’s Bovespa index recovered 1% after

a 3% tumble on Tuesday. Material stocks led gains, with iron ore

miner Vale being the biggest boost as prices of the

steel-making ingredient jumped 2%.

Among other regions in emerging markets, Tunisian government

bonds, made their best gains

in a year after President Kais Saied appointed Najla Bouden

Romdhane, a geologist with little political experience, as the

country’s first woman prime minister.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1832 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1250.02 -0.86

MSCI LatAm 2230.32 0.25

Brazil Bovespa 111255.29 1.03

Mexico IPC 51191.88 0.52

Chile IPSA 4338.21 0.34

Argentina MerVal 76634.21 1.089

Colombia COLCAP 1351.99 0.11

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.4324 -0.11

Mexico peso 20.5710 -1.24

Chile peso 810.9 -1.07

Colombia peso 3833.53 -0.05

Peru sol 4.1216 -0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) 98.7100 -0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) 184 1.63

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)

