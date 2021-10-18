Mexican medical firm embraces blockchain for covid test certificates By Cointelegraph

Medical services company MDS Mexico has launched a rapid covid-19 testing service that uses blockchain technology to verify results.
According to a Oct. 17 report from local media outlet iProUP news, MDS Mexico has launched a digital platform allowing its patients to access results that are updated in real-time. Results are also physically delivered, featuring a QR code that can be scanned to verify the results and access a patient’s vaccination history on MDS Mexico’s blockchain.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.