Mexican medical firm embraces blockchain for covid test certificates By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Medical services company MDS Mexico has launched a rapid covid-19 testing service that uses blockchain technology to verify results.

According to a Oct. 17 report from local media outlet iProUP news, MDS Mexico has launched a digital platform allowing its patients to access results that are updated in real-time. Results are also physically delivered, featuring a QR code that can be scanned to verify the results and access a patient’s vaccination history on MDS Mexico’s blockchain.