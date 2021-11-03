Mexican judge jails ex-Pemex boss at center of corruption case

Article content MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge ordered the incarceration on Wednesday of Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of state oil company Pemex, while his corruption trial plays out, in a case critics argued has offered the embattled ex-CEO preferential treatment. Lozoya was extradited to Mexico from Spain last year and is at the center https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-corruption-idUSKBN25G0IT of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s campaign to expose corruption that he says was rampant in past governments before he took office in late 2018.

Article content Lozoya is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes as well as money laundering, and while his legal team has requested several extensions in his case, he had so far avoided a so-called “preventative prison” order. Photos recently surfaced on social media of Lozoya dining at a high-end Chinese restaurant in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, sparking outrage among critics who contrasted his treatment with that of former social development minister Rosario Robles. Robles, who like Lozoya also served in the administration of former President Enrique Pena Nieto, was jailed pending trial https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-corruption-robles-idUSKCN1V316W in 2019 in a separate alleged corruption scheme.