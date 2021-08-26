Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Most members of the rate setting team at Mexico’s central bank believed the balance of risks to inflation were biased on the upside when they raised rates to 4.50% earlier this month, according to the minutes of the last meeting.

The bank announced a hike to its key interest rate of 25 basis points on Aug. 12 in a bid to contain price pressures, with more increases expected this year even though two of its five-member board voted to leave borrowing costs unchanged.

The majority of the bank’s board pointed out that inflation has remained above the central bank’s target for several months, and most noted that the forecasts for the expected trajectories of headline and core inflation had been revised upwards.