Mexican airline Volaris gets OK to operate in El Salvador

MEXICO CITY — Mexican low-cost airline Volaris said on Wednesday that El Salvador’s civil aviation authority has granted its local subsidiary authorization to operate in the Central American country.

Its new business unit Vuela El Salvador, or Volaris El Salvador, was given permission for regular and non-regular international public air transport services for passengers, cargo and mail, and will begin operations in September.

“Volaris seeks to expand the offer of its ultra-low-cost model in Central America by offering low base rates and point-to-point services in the region,” the carrier said in a statement.

The airline’s chief executive Enrique Beltranena told Reuters in July that Volaris plans to expand to Central and South America in the coming months, as it acquires new planes and creates a subsidiary to serve the region. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)