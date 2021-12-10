Mexican Actor Carmen Salinas Has Died At 82

Most of us don’t even remember a life before Carmen Salinas.
Throughout the Mexican actor’s nearly 60 year career, she appeared in countless plays, films, and television shows, and she was the tía/abuelita we all grew to love.
In November, the legendary actor suffered a stroke and remained in intensive care at a Mexico City hospital. Last night, Carmen’s family announced her death on social media. They said, “With deep pain, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas has died today, Dec. 9 2021. You will be informed later about funeral services. We appreciate all the messages and signs of respect towards our family. As well as the signs of affection and prayers you gave to our beloved Carmelita Salinas.”
There’s no denying that Carmen touched many people throughout her career, and now they’re sharing heartfelt tributes on Twitter, Instagram, and beyond.
Friends and co-stars of the actor, as well as people who’ve had the privilege of meeting her, have nothing but love to share. Eugenio Derbez said, “Today it’s time to say goodbye with deep sadness to a woman who made history on television and film in Mexico. Her charisma filled whichever place she was at with light, so that’s how I will remember her. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family. R.I.P. Carmen Salinas.”:
Singer Gloria Trevi, who had previously shared a beautiful message for Carmen when she was hospitalized, said, “My heart already told me that you were gone long ago, you missed your son so much but you waited patiently for God’s time. I imagine you’re happy and I remain with the memory of all your love and your courage to defend those you love. I love you friend. #immortal”
Singer and actor Lucero said, “I feel the departure of our admired and adored Carmen Salinas so deeply. Heaven is celebrating while receiving you Carmelita, may your trip be full of light, from here we remember and applaud you always.”
Singer-songwriter and actor Alejandra Avalos said, “My dear Carmen! Rest in Peace! What a fabulous artistic career you have left us with — a legacy as an icon, legend, and great star of pop culture! Always attentive, cordial, and affectionate! What an honor to have you as a godmother in my show, México lindo y Querido. What a great example you have been for all generations. Your name is written in gold letters in our hearts! My most sympathy to all her family, friends, and collaborators. Rest in peace!”
Actor Maribel Guardia said, “Fly high my beloved Carmen Salinas, and thank you for all the support you gave me, for the fun talks, for the stories, tears, and laughter. Thank you for defending me, and for supporting me. You’ll stay in our hearts. Rest in peace.”
Adriana Fonseca, who acted alongside Carmen in her final telenovela, Mi fortuna es amarte, wrote on Instagram, “Life is so amazing, it gave us the opportunity to say goodbye to my Carmencita. I know you are in a better place. These days, when your soul rises, it is to remember the best of you — which is immense and infinite. It is impossible not to be sad to lose an icon, a great human being, a star like you. I love you. Very blessed to have been close to you on many occasions and to know your great soul. Fly high my Carmen.”
Carmen was also a lifelong fan of the Chivas, a Mexican soccer team, so they posted a tribute to her saying, “Your adventurous spirit will remain in our hearts. Thank you for always supporting us, Carmelia. We count on your encouragement from the top.”
Fans who’ve grown up with Carmen their whole lives also shared just how much of a fixture she was in their homes and in their hearts.
Others shared clips of just how hilarious and wholesome she was.
QEDP Carmen. 💕