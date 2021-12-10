Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Mexican Actor Carmen Salinas Has Died At 82 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Mexican Actor Carmen Salinas Has Died At 82
Entertainment

Mexican Actor Carmen Salinas Has Died At 82

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Most of us don’t even remember a life before Carmen Salinas.

Table of Contents

If you grew up in a Spanish-speaking household, chances are Carmen Salinas was as present in your life as your own family.


Medios Y Media / Getty Images

Throughout the Mexican actor’s nearly 60 year career, she appeared in countless plays, films, and television shows, and she was the tía/abuelita we all grew to love.


Televisa / Gustavo bg Oficial 1 / Via youtube.com

The photo above is from Carmen’s TV debut (pictured far right) on Televisa’s 1964 telenovela, La Vecindad

In November, the legendary actor suffered a stroke and remained in intensive care at a Mexico City hospital. Last night, Carmen’s family announced her death on social media. They said, “With deep pain, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas has died today, Dec. 9 2021. You will be informed later about funeral services. We appreciate all the messages and signs of respect towards our family. As well as the signs of affection and prayers you gave to our beloved Carmelita Salinas.”


Twitter: @CarmenSalinasLo

There’s no denying that Carmen touched many people throughout her career, and now they’re sharing heartfelt tributes on Twitter, Instagram, and beyond.


Jam Media / LatinContent via Getty Images

Friends and co-stars of the actor, as well as people who’ve had the privilege of meeting her, have nothing but love to share. Eugenio Derbez said, “Today it’s time to say goodbye with deep sadness to a woman who made history on television and film in Mexico. Her charisma filled whichever place she was at with light, so that’s how I will remember her. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family. R.I.P. Carmen Salinas.”:

Hoy nos toca despedirnos con profunda tristeza de una mujer que hizo historia en la televisión y cine en México. Su carisma llenaba de luz cualquier lugar donde estaba y así voy a recordarla. A su familia le expreso mis más sentidas condolencias. Q.D.E.P Carmen Salinas. 🖤


Twitter: @EugenioDerbez

Singer Gloria Trevi, who had previously shared a beautiful message for Carmen when she was hospitalized, said, “My heart already told me that you were gone long ago, you missed your son so much but you waited patiently for God’s time. I imagine you’re happy and I remain with the memory of all your love and your courage to defend those you love. I love you friend. #immortal”

Singer and actor Lucero said, “I feel the departure of our admired and adored Carmen Salinas so deeply. Heaven is celebrating while receiving you Carmelita, may your trip be full of light, from here we remember and applaud you always.”

Siento tanto la partida de nuestra admirada y adorada Carmen Salinas.
El cielo está de fiesta recibiéndote Carmelita, que tu viaje sea lleno de luz, desde aquí te recordamos y aplaudimos siempre. ✨


Twitter: @LuceroMexico

Singer-songwriter and actor Alejandra Avalos said, “My dear Carmen! Rest in Peace! What a fabulous artistic career you have left us with — a legacy as an icon, legend, and great star of pop culture! Always attentive, cordial, and affectionate! What an honor to have you as a godmother in my show, México lindo y Querido. What a great example you have been for all generations. Your name is written in gold letters in our hearts! My most sympathy to all her family, friends, and collaborators. Rest in peace!”

Actor Maribel Guardia said, “Fly high my beloved Carmen Salinas, and thank you for all the support you gave me, for the fun talks, for the stories, tears, and laughter. Thank you for defending me, and for supporting me. You’ll stay in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Vuela alto mi adorada @CarmenSalinasLo y gracias por todo el apoyo que me brindaste , por las pláticas divertidas, por las historias , las lágrimas y las risas. Gracias por defenderme, y por apoyarme. Te quedas en nuestros corazones ♥️Descansa en paz 🙏🏼


Twitter: @MaribelGuardia

Adriana Fonseca, who acted alongside Carmen in her final telenovela, Mi fortuna es amarte, wrote on Instagram, “Life is so amazing, it gave us the opportunity to say goodbye to my Carmencita. I know you are in a better place. These days, when your soul rises, it is to remember the best of you — which is immense and infinite. It is impossible not to be sad to lose an icon, a great human being, a star like you. I love you. Very blessed to have been close to you on many occasions and to know your great soul. Fly high my Carmen.”


Twitter: @AdriFonsecaC

Carmen was also a lifelong fan of the Chivas, a Mexican soccer team, so they posted a tribute to her saying, “Your adventurous spirit will remain in our hearts. Thank you for always supporting us, Carmelia. We count on your encouragement from the top.”

Tu espíritu aventurero quedará en nuestros ❤️🤍

Gracias por apoyarnos siempre, Carmelita. Contamos con tu aliento desde lo más alto.


Twitter: @Chivas

Fans who’ve grown up with Carmen their whole lives also shared just how much of a fixture she was in their homes and in their hearts.

Rest In Peace Carmen Salinas. you were everyone’s mom in telenovelas &amp; a comforting figure in my adolescence ❤️


Twitter: @YesikaStarr

Que descanse en paz una gran leyenda el la comunidad hispana 😔.
Carmen Salinas was a very big part of my childhood when I would sit alongside my mom in the evenings watching tv. Channel 23. Her work and talent was impeccable. Rest In Peace Queen ❤️. https://t.co/O9t9oyqOHe


Twitter: @JonatanGregori1

“Rest in peace a great legend in the Hispanic community.”

Others shared clips of just how hilarious and wholesome she was.

Rest in peace Carmen Salinas. You brought laughter and joy to the Mexican and Latin community… 😭


Twitter: @HYPNOTlCO


Twitter: @LaComadree

“Carmen Salinas arriving in heaven, because it’s obvious she’ll arrive to heaven.”


Twitter: @Rodrigocrojas30

“And now who is going to give their opinion on everything and give us a blessing? Goodbye Carmen Salinas.”

Carmen Salinas o Carmelita Salinas fue una gran actriz mexicana , quien no solo participó en la televisión y el cine mexicano, también llegó a trabajar con Denzel Washington en Man on Fire
#QEPD


20th Century Fox / Twitter: @Titanio_Records

“Carmen Salinas or Carmelita Salinas was a great Mexican actress, who not only participated in Mexican television and cinema, she also worked with Denzel Washington in Man on Fire.”

QEDP Carmen. 💕


Medios Y Media / Getty Images

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

TV Shows And Movies Featuring “The Wheel Of...

Ken Jeong Teases New Twist – Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Kept Sobriety Private

’90 Day Fiance’s Memphis Had ‘Anxiety’ Before Meeting...

Taylor Swift Faces Trial In “Shake It Off”...

Jill Biden Defends Joe Biden Over Concerns About...

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian West To “Run...

‘West Side Story’s Ana Isabelle On Filming ‘America’...

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and...

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Suffers Stillbirth At...

Leave a Comment