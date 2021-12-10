Mexican Actor Carmen Salinas Has Died At 82

Adriana Fonseca, who acted alongside Carmen in her final telenovela, Mi fortuna es amarte, wrote on Instagram, “Life is so amazing, it gave us the opportunity to say goodbye to my Carmencita. I know you are in a better place. These days, when your soul rises, it is to remember the best of you — which is immense and infinite. It is impossible not to be sad to lose an icon, a great human being, a star like you. I love you. Very blessed to have been close to you on many occasions and to know your great soul. Fly high my Carmen.”



Twitter: @AdriFonsecaC

