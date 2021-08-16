MetisDAO Is Coming in Hot for the Rest of 2021 By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

MetisDAO Is Coming in Hot for the Rest of 2021

So far this year, Metis has released multiple versions of its testnet, offering 1-cent, 1-second transactions on its Layer 2.

Also this year, Metis also launched a DEX, and the MVP version of middleware that when complete will enable Web2 developers to port their business onto blockchain in a couple of clicks, with little to no blockchain expertise required.

Metis just released its roadmap for the rest of 2021, with a lot more exciting releases coming soon. As asserts its dominance as the most popular ecosystem for developers, the benchmark blockchain continues to deal with challenges related to speed, scalability, functionality, and high gas prices. Those challenges have sparked a boom in Layer 2 solutions, all of them vying to make Ethereum more accessible to the masses. Metis is staking its claim as a contender among Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solutions, focusing on the 6 S’s: Simplicity, Speed, Storage, Security, Savings, and Scalability. The Metis L… Continue reading on CoinQuora