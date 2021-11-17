Metaverse gaming tokens Ethverse and Axie Infinity avoid crypto downtrend By Cointelegraph

Metaverse gaming tokens Ethverse (ETHV), The Sandbox (SAND), GameSwap (GSWAP), Yield Guild Games (YGG) and (AXS) are the few cryptocurrencies seeing gains on Nov. 17 with (BTC), Ether (ETH) and most of the market in the red.
The emerging division of the blockchain universe saw its market capitalization swell by more than 9% in the previous 24 hours and almost 8% in the last seven days to reach $17.42 billion. Its gains came on the back of volatile upside moves in Ethverse, The Sandbox, GameSwap, Yield Guild Games, Axie Infinity and other markets.
