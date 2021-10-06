MetaMask pushes institutional offering with BitGo integration By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet and browser extension MetaMask has partnered with three crypto-focused custodians as part of a broader effort to attract more institutional capital to the digital asset market.

On Tuesday, the company announced new partnerships with BitGo, Qredo and Cactus (NYSE:) Custody centered around MetaMask Institutional — a new product offering that gives institutional investors access to the large sums of collateral in the DeFi market.