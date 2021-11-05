MetaMask integrates with Bitfinex Pay amid growing demand for crypto payments By Cointelegraph

Crypto payment gateway Bitfinex Pay has integrated with MetaMask, the popular browser and wallet extension powered by ConsenSys, potentially opening the door to tens of millions of users.
The integration, which officially went live on Friday, gives MetaMask’s more than 10 million active users access to Bitfinex Pay. By logging into their wallets, MetaMask users will have the ability to send and receive cryptocurrency payments directly through the payment gateway.
