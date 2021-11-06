Metamask founder Joel Dietz is a true Renaissance man By Cointelegraph

Metamask founder Joel Dietz is a true Renaissance man



Joel Dietz, founder of Metamask and founding team member of , is a romantic at heart. He creates art as Cryptoapollo that reflects the intersection between traditional art and technology.

I have a very classical romantic temperament, which can be hard to bring into the modern world since romantically inclined people can be suppressed in the modern economy, but I also love the cutting edge of technology as it applies to art in architecture and sculpture, explains Dietz.

Kindergarten programmer

Model sculptor

Holistic view

6 Questions for Yoni Assia of eToro Crypto as a ‘public good’ in the 22nd century Shanghai Man: Blockchain Week with Vitalik still happening, ‘ searches on WeChat hit 26M in a day Lushsux: A decade of ass-whoopin and skullduggery in a single NFT Crypto scoring big with European football

Cipher

Bitcoin didnt buzz him initially

Wherefore art thou wallet?

6 Questions for Yoni Assia of eToro Crypto as a ‘public good’ in the 22nd century Shanghai Man: Blockchain Week with Vitalik still happening, ‘Bitcoin searches on WeChat hit 26M in a day Lushsux: A decade of ass-whoopin and skullduggery in a single NFT Crypto scoring big with European football

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph