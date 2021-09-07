Metals warehouses in New Orleans operating normally after Ida -sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A copper roll that will be used for drawings is seen at the workshop of the artist Ricardo Moreno in San Pedro de Barva, Costa Rica October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo

(Reuters) – Warehouses in the New Orleans area that store aluminum, and other industrial metals are functioning normally in the wake of Hurricane Ida and subsequent power outages across the region, sources told Reuters.

New Orleans accounted for roughly 4% of metal inventory stored in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange at the end of July.

The sources, who declined to be identified, say at this stage there has been no impact on metal storage facilities in New Orleans due to physical defenses installed after Hurricane Katrina.

The Port of New Orleans – a major U.S. shipping facility at the mouth of the Mississippi River – reopened last Thursday following Ida’s Aug. 29 landfall, which knocked out power to the entire region for days.

Meanwhile, the region’s oil production, refining and transportation networks remain largely shuttered due to facility damage and other challenges.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR