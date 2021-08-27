Metal stocks drive Indian shares to record high ahead of Fed Chair’s speech

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares closed at a record high on Friday, as metal and infrastructure stocks rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which hit an all-time high during the session, closed 0.41% higher at 16,705.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.31% at 56,124.72 points. Both indexes are on track to clock their fourth consecutive monthly gain in a market flush with liquidity, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 immunization program.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Global shares held steady near record highs as investors caught their breath ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the U.S. Fed chief that could give clues about when the central bank will start tapering its bond-buying program. In Mumbai trading, the rate-sensitive Nifty Bank index ended up 0.03% after falling as much as 0.73%, as the market hoped for a definite sense of direction from the long-awaited Fed speech. The Nifty Metals index recorded its first weekly gain in three, closing 1.63% higher, helped by strong gains in aluminum producers. Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd and National Aluminium Co were up 3.3% and 7.9% respectively, after China’s Xinjiang region imposed output limits on five aluminum smelters.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Shares of engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumped as much as 4.4% to 1,666.70 rupees after brokerage Motilal Oswal raised its target price on the stock to 1,950 rupees. The Nifty Pharma index snapped its two-day losing streak to close 1.38% higher. Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd closed 2.7% higher after the country’s air safety regulator cleared Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect on Thursday. A deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday, which killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, also weighed on global sentiment. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.