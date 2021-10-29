Meta, formerly Facebook, previews high-end ‘Project Cambria’ headset

The device has new sensors, improved displays and optics, as well as refined augmented reality capabilities Photo by Dado Ruvic/Reuters files

Article content Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook Inc., previewed a high-end headset codenamed “Project Cambria” that it expects to release next year as part of its push to make virtual and augmented reality more appealing.

The device has new sensors, improved displays and optics, as well as refined augmented reality capabilities, the company said Thursday at its Connect conference. The sensors will let people create more realistic avatars, the virtual representation of users. And the so-called passthrough mode, which lets users see the real world through the goggles, will be in colour as opposed to black and white. Meta is betting that AR and VR can help create a metaverse for users — a virtual space where people can work, play and exercise. The corporate name change, also announced Thursday, is part of that effort.