Met Gala 2021 Inside Photos

Still, the fascination continues! Details on what exactly goes on inside the Met Gala are kept pretty tight, but some photos have emerged from this year’s event — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — that help shed a little bit of light on what went on:
1.
This year, the Great Hall of the museum had a big ol’ tree in the center:
2.
Then, it appears as if guests walked through a leafy womb to be birthed into the main party room:
3.
This year’s festivities seemed to be in the room with the Temple of Dendur, which you might recognize from When Harry Met Sally:
4.
Here’s a close-up of the tables, which feature plates that in my peasant brain resemble salami:
5.
And here’s what the room looked like at night! See how those trees glow!
6.
Of course, one of the many perks of going to the Met Gala is that you get a first-look view at the year’s exhibit:
7.
But of course, one big reason why you’re (probably) here is the celebs. Check out the Versace table, which includes Maluma looking like he’s having the time of his life sans red jacket:
8.
Another shot of Maluma having a hoot, alongside Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Eiza González.
9.
Then there’s Lorde and Timothée Chalamet looking very dashing in white:
10.
Troye Sivan, Ella Emhoff, and Maisie Williams looking like a friendship group that I wouldn’t want to cross:
11.
Hailey Bieber with Kris and Kendall Jenner, who I hope is enjoying her martini:
12.
Pete Davidson looking content by some statues:
13.
Then there were the couples! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes having, er, a moment:
14.
Swizz Beatz and and Alicia Keys going somewhere together:
15.
And Bennifer having a nice time, I don’t know:
16.
The co-chairs — Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Billie Eilish — all gave a talk:
17.
Where Billie had changed outfits from the main red carpet:
18.
Plus, singing! Which included Tony Award–winning performer Audra McDonald:
19.
Grammy-nominated artist Mykal Kilgore:
20.
And this man:
21.
This man is Justin Bieber:
22.
All very normal stuff!
There we have it, folks! You can read more BTS facts about the Met Gala here.
