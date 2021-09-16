Met Gala 2021 Inside Photos

So Justin Bieber looked, er, a bit unrecognizable.

If you’re anything like me, then you know that your chances of realistically being invited to the Met Gala are pretty slim.

Still, the fascination continues! Details on what exactly goes on inside the Met Gala are kept pretty tight, but some photos have emerged from this year’s event — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — that help shed a little bit of light on what went on:

1.

This year, the Great Hall of the museum had a big ol’ tree in the center:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

2.

Then, it appears as if guests walked through a leafy womb to be birthed into the main party room:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

3.

This year’s festivities seemed to be in the room with the Temple of Dendur, which you might recognize from When Harry Met Sally:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Obviously, it is a tad more done up here.

4.

Here’s a close-up of the tables, which feature plates that in my peasant brain resemble salami:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

5.

And here’s what the room looked like at night! See how those trees glow!


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

6.

Of course, one of the many perks of going to the Met Gala is that you get a first-look view at the year’s exhibit:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

7.

But of course, one big reason why you’re (probably) here is the celebs. Check out the Versace table, which includes Maluma looking like he’s having the time of his life sans red jacket:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

8.

Another shot of Maluma having a hoot, alongside Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Eiza González.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

9.

Then there’s Lorde and Timothée Chalamet looking very dashing in white:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

10.

Troye Sivan, Ella Emhoff, and Maisie Williams looking like a friendship group that I wouldn’t want to cross:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

11.

Hailey Bieber with Kris and Kendall Jenner, who I hope is enjoying her martini:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

12.

Pete Davidson looking content by some statues:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

13.

Then there were the couples! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes having, er, a moment:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

14.

Swizz Beatz and and Alicia Keys going somewhere together:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

15.

And Bennifer having a nice time, I don’t know:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

16.

The co-chairs — Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Billie Eilish — all gave a talk:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

17.

Where Billie had changed outfits from the main red carpet:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

18.

Plus, singing! Which included Tony Award–winning performer Audra McDonald:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

19.

Grammy-nominated artist Mykal Kilgore:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

20.

And this man:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

21.

This man is Justin Bieber:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

22.

All very normal stuff!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

There we have it, folks! You can read more BTS facts about the Met Gala here.

