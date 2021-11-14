Merging the Metaverse with the Blockchain and NFTs By BTC Peers

Merging the Metaverse with the Blockchain and NFTs



VR gaming is great but you know what’s cooler? Collectables that connect you and your in-game gear with the rest of the metaverse. As the launch of VAIL VR is fast approaching, we have made a move to make the gaming experience even more unique. That end we are launching our first NFT series, VALIENS.

VAILIENS are 3D virtual reality pets that will live in our first-person shooter game VAIL VR. VAILIENS will be AI-generated and will be fully interactive. That means the pets won’t be simply collectibles—they will respond to players’ touch and commands, and as the game progresses, your companion will gain new abilities.

VAILIEN holders will have special access to the behind-the-scenes of the creation of VAIL VR. Unlike other players, they’ll have special access to the Alpha and Beta versions of the game and will be able to become VIP testers.

Wait, there’s more! VAILIEN owners will also become members of the VAIL VR Social club. This exclusive community will let you mingle with other players as well as our game developers. That means besides meeting other avid gamers, you’ll meet the people behind the game and will have a say in how it is created. You’ll personally be able to influence what turn the game development takes. See that one thing that really bugs you and makes the gameplay difficult? You’ll be able to share your thoughts with the creators.

Only 13,370 VAILIENS will be minted in this series. Want one? Aside from those reserved for early backers and community development activities, we will mint the NFTs during a live event on November 30 on the Metadrop platform. If you want to get a sneak peek of the creation of our VAILIENS, you can sign up now on Metadrop.com.

How Can You Join the VAIL VR Community?

Our Start Engine crowdfunding campaign is on until Nov. 30. If you want to be one of the people who makes this game happen, you can still invest over there. You can also help us out by wishlisting the game on Steam and joining our Discord server. VAIL VR’s multiplayer servers will go live on Nov. 26.

If you’re interested in getting your very own VAILIEN breeds, you’ll be able to grab one (or more) between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. They will be on sale in six simultaneous auctions.

