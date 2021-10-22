Merger talks between Western Digital and Kioxia stall – sources

Article content Western Digital Corp’s talks to merge with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have stalled, according to two people familiar with the matter, highlighting challenges in completing deals in the evolving semiconductor sector. The talks reached a standstill in recent weeks over a series issues, including valuation discrepancies, uncertainty over securing approval from the Japanese government and an ongoing strategic review at Kioxia shareholder Toshiba Corp, the people said.

Article content Western Digital is still keen to persue the deal with the right conditions, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters. A Kioxia spokesperson said the company did not comment on speculation, while Western Digital was not immediately available for comment. Earlier in August, media outlets including Reuters reported that Western Digital was in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock merger with Kioxia, in a move that would create a NAND memory giant to rival Samsung Electronics. Kioxia, sold by Toshiba in 2018 to a consortium led by Bain Capital, shelved plans for an initial public offering last year after U.S.-China trade tensions slammed Huawei, one of Kioxia’s biggest clients.