‘Meredith Marks Teases Season 2 Of ‘RHOSLC’ In New Interview – Hollywood Life

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks, 49, is teasing a lot when it comes to her storyline for season 2 after spending time focusing on family and her work with the LGBTQ community during the show’s hiatus. “Life is good,” Meredith told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a taping of our new Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast. “I’m happy! I have no complaints right now. We’ll see what the rest of 2021 brings for me. I don’t know. Fingers crossed it’s all positive, right?”

Meredith and her husband Seth ended season one showcasing their marital struggles. Things got so bad between the two that they separated and Seth moved out of the family home. But the parents to Reid, 23, Brooks, 21, and Chloe, 18, reunited at the end of 2020.

And while some couples struggled because of COVID, Meredith and Seth thrived. “For Seth and I, we were in a state where our communication was just so terribly broken and we were really working hard trying to repair things, mainly through therapy, but through whatever we could grasp at, basically,” Meredith said. “You are forced to communicate throughout the whole process with this show and it really did help us think about how did we speak to each other? What would we say? What the messages are you’re trying to convey? Are you trying to convey the message? How is it received? That’s what this is about at the end of the day. The show is all about how people communicate. Whether it’s me and my family, me and my children, my husband, the ladies, whatever. That’s why everyone’s watching and it’s not to see me make a margarita in a blender that explodes. That’s not the show. That’s not what it’s about. It’s a funny moment, but that’s not what it’s about.”

Being in the public eye has hurt many couples on the franchise, as we’ve seen many renew their vows and subsequently end in divorce. Because of this, don’t see Meredith sign up to head to the altar with cameras rolling. “So, that is something we’ve talked about,” Meredith said of a ceremony. “I was not a huge reality TV show watcher prior to this, so I’m still learning things, but what I’m told by everybody is that’s the beginning of the end of your marriage if you ever do that on television. Doing it on camera would be a hard no. That’s not going to happen, but maybe we’ll do something on our own with our 3 children or something.”

And after finding so much success with her Meredith Marks jewelry and store, she teamed up with GLAAD over the summer where a portion of the jewelry sales benefitted the charity and 100% of the proceeds from a t-shirt design did, too. “Business is good,” Meredith revealed. “We are busy both in store and online. It’s great. People are popping in all the time. It’s fun. I think that it’s nice that they have somewhere to go in Park City that’s tied to the show. It’s great.”