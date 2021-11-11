Meredith Marks Reacts To Jen Shah’s Arrest — Video – Hollywood Life

Meredith Marks literally giggles while discussing Jen Shah’s arrest in the sneak peek of the Nov. 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’.

The Nov. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will pick up right where last week’s left off — just moments after Jen Shah‘s arrest. But because Meredith Marks wasn’t with the group when authorities showed up outside Heather Gay‘s Beauty Lab + Laser, Lisa Barlow thought it might be a good idea to share the news with her co-star.

“Do you think Mary [Cosby] and Meredith know about this?” Lisa asks Heather, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Jennie says it’s “all over the news” so they must already know, but Lisa isn’t convinced. So she call Meredith, who’s already at the Vail, Colorado rental they’re heading to.

When Meredith answers, she seems completely oblivious to what’s going on. She claims she hasn’t been looking at her phone because she’s been setting up the house for the ladies’ arrival.

“What?!” Meredith says after the ladies reveal Jen’s “been arrested for fraud.” But once she gains her composure, she says, “Honestly, I’m not surprised by this.”

When Jennie asks her why she’s not surprised and whether she “knows something”, Meredith replies, “Too many things didn’t add up, and I’ve suspected that something was going on for a while. And now it’s kind of validated that I was right — I’m not crazy. That’s the bottom line.”

“I’ve had a lot of open question marks with Jen. Is it beyond comprehension that this would happen? No. But to hear that somebody in your social circle has been arrested with multiple authorities descending on the Beauty Lab parking lot? Yeah, that’s shocking,” Meredith concludes in her private confessional as she begins to laugh.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.