Mercy Flight leaves the capital of Yemen, breaking a 3-year blockade

A United Nations plane carrying seven seriously ill Yemenis took off Monday from the rebel-controlled capital, Sana, what aid officials expect is the beginning of an ongoing humanitarian airlift to save the most desperate citizens from the country.

The flight of mercy to Jordan, the first from northern Yemen in three years, also offered a glimmer of hope for the hesitant diplomatic efforts to end a five-year war that has caused a famine and led to much of the Country on the brink of poverty. starvation.

The seven people on board the flight require urgent treatment for life-threatening conditions, such as kidney transplants, aid officials said. An additional 23 Yemenis, most of them women and children, are expected to continue on weekends on flights to Jordan and Egypt.

"This is a very important day," Lise Grande, United Nations resident coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Sana.