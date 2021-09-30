Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Specialist Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases.

Acceleron shareholders will get $180 a share in cash, a 34% premium over the price at the end of last month but below the stock’s intraday highs this week. The shares began soaring in mid-September, and Bloomberg reported Sept. 24 that the company was in advanced sale talks.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Merck plans to hold a call with investors this morning, the companies said in a statement. Merck rose 1% in premarket trading in New York.