Merck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drugs push By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
2/2
(Reuters) – Merck & Co will buy drugmaker Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:) Inc for about $11.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday, as the U.S. pharmaceutical giant looks to beef up its portfolio with drugs for rare diseases.
Merck will pay $180 per Acceleron share in cash, representing a premium of about 2.6% to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and other blood-related disorders.
The company is developing Sotatercept, which is currently in a late-stage study, to treat a rare cardiovascular disease called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a type of high blood pressure that affects the lungs.
Rare disease treatments is a lucrative market for drugmakers as they can charge more for these unique drugs. The PAH market is expected to grow at a 5% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2029 in the seven major markets, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
In 2017, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) bought Swiss biotech company Actelion and its pulmonary hypertension drugs in a $30 billion all-cash deal. Merck is also developing a treatment for the indication, which is currently in a mid-stage study. Along with Sotatercept, Merck will gain access to Reblozyl, which is approved for the treatment of two blood-related disorders, including anemia in patients with beta thalassemia.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.