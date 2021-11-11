Merck KGaA’s lab supplies unit sees Q3 EBITDA jump 30.7% By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA said its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to makers of vaccines and drugs, saw adjusted earnings jump 30.7% in the third quarter, driven by demand related to COVID-19.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, for the division reached 824 million euros, the diversified group reported on Thursday.

In an unscheduled release last week, Merck raised its full-year profit forecast, citing very strong performance at its Life Science unit, and published forecast-beating group earnings for the quarter.

