Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma

(Reuters) – Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:) Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A Bloomberg report last week said Acceleron was in talks to be acquired for more than $11 billion.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.