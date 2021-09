Article content

Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Bloomberg report last week said Acceleron was in talks to be acquired for more than $11 billion.

