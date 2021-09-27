Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma – WSJ

Article content

Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could help Merck, which sells the blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, to add drugs for rare diseases to its pipeline.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood-related disorders. It had a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, as of its last close.