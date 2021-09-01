Mercedes-Benz teams up with SSAB to explore fossil fuel-free steel for cars By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Wednesday it had partnered with Daimler (OTC:)’s Mercedes-Benz to introduce fossil fuel-free steel into vehicle production, with prototype parts for body shells planned for next year.

SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026, using the HYBRIT system to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with electricity and hydrogen.

Green steel venture HYBRIT (Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology) is created and owned by SSAB, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall and Swedish miner LKAB.

Mercedes-Benz expects that by 2039 its new passenger car fleet will become carbon dioxide-neutral along the entire value chain.

SSAB had in June partnered with Volvo Cars to jointly explore the development of fossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR