The investigation into the fatal shooting of Young Dolph is still underway, but it looks like authorities may be getting closer to finding the men responsible–starting with the alleged getaway car they fled in.

Citizens of Memphis gathered as authorities towed a white Mercedes-Benz from behind a residential home in the Orange Mound area. Video footage showed a white Benz, which seemingly resembles the car authorities captured on surveillance video after the shooting, being lifted onto a tow truck.

While we cannot confirm this information, the white two-door sedan appears to have similar rims to the ones on the vehicle that Memphis Police posted on Thursday. It’s also unclear whose property the vehicle was found on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

As we previously reported, Memphis PD are looking for the two men responsible for Young Dolph being gunned down as he visited Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis. Shots rang out in broad daylight, leaving Dolph dead at the scene. Authorities say the two men fled in the white Benz in question.

Memphis PD has not confirmed if the vehicle that was towed on Saturday afternoon is connected to the shooting, but we’ll update you as the story develops.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Mercedes-Benz Resembling Getaway Car Used In Young Dolph Shooting Found appeared first on The Shade Room.