MercadoLibre Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $1.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $1.87B.

MercadoLibre shares are down 7.21% from the beginning of the year, still down 23.04% from its 52 week high of $2,019.88 set on January 21. They are under-performing the which is up 26.83% from the start of the year.

MercadoLibre shares gained 2.87% in after-hours trade following the report.

MercadoLibre’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on October 28, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

