Meng’er Zhang Met Her Husband While Filming Shang Chi

And like any good MCU fan, I went home after seeing the movie and learned everything there is to know about the entire cast, which is when I came across the adorable story of how Meng’er and her husband, Yung Lee, fell in love while filming Shang-Chi.



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Yung has the Xialing action figure in his pocket 🥺. When asked about the action figure on the red carpet, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I gotta keep her close to my heart.”