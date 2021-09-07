Meng’er Zhang Met Her Husband While Filming Shang Chi

“I was cast single and left married.”
And like any good MCU fan, I went home after seeing the movie and learned everything there is to know about the entire cast, which is when I came across the adorable story of how Meng’er and her husband, Yung Lee, fell in love while filming Shang-Chi.
Yung Lee was one of the action designers on the Marvel movie and he and Meng’er met while on set — Shang-Chi was also Meng’er’s first movie ever, which I just love.
“We didn’t prepare anything for our marriage celebration, but the production threw a big party for us to celebrate.”
And if that isn’t already the cutest thing ever, Meng’er revealed that Simu Liu and Awkwafina helped make their wedding celebration even more special.
“The next day, Simu took us to Disneyland and the next, next day, Awkwafina booked a whole venue for us to celebrate. We had a big karaoke party and everyone was there; everyone sang. The next day, we all lost our voices.”
“It’s really an amazing memory. We were really like a big family.”
Yung posted some adorable Instagram photos back in May to commemorate their special wedding ceremony, and I’m absolutely obsessed.
He captioned the pictures, “No engagement, no proposal, no ring, just love. Because its the only thing that really matters in marriage!”
“The love you give me is so pure, innocent, and without a speck of hesitation or doubt. I can always be my complete dumb dumb self with you, without judgement or fear of rejection. We sing the same song in our hearts, we ride the same wavelength.”
Meng’er also posted a similar sentiment, saying, “Life with you is like in Disneyland: simply happy and full of exciting adventures!”
They also had a Funko Pop wedding cake, and it might be the greatest thing ever.
Anyway, I love this Marvel Cinematic Universe love story and will now be telling everyone about Meng’er and Yung.
You can read Meng’er’s entire interview with Screenrant here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!