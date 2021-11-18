Memphis Councilman Urges Officials To Issue A Citywide Curfew Following The Fatal Shooting Of Young Dolph

As the city of Memphis deals with the tragic loss of Young Dolph, a local Councilman, J.B. Smiley, is urging officials to impose a curfew to reduce violence. The Councilman shared a press release via Twitter stating, “I’m grieving like every other Memphian right now. Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country. To be very honest and transparent, I am growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities.”

Councilman Smiley believes that the city has suffered enough violence and isn’t the only local official speaking out about the community’s safety. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also shared a tweet asking locals to stay calm and allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible for Dolph’s death. Memphis Police Department are currently investigating the fatal shooting and has been trying to keep tenses down with residents.

Tension has been high in the city in the following hours after Dolph’s death. Rumors began to circulate that his known enemy Yo Gotti had been targeted. His name began trending on Twitter after folks claimed that Prive, the restaurant he purchased for his mother, was shot up. In addition, rumors that his artist Blac Youngsta’s grandmother’s home was shot up also emerged. Local WMCA Action News 5 reporter Hannah Wallsmith debunked both rumors citing the Memphis Police Department.

As the search for Dolph’s killer(s) continue, police have encouraged locals to reach out to local Crime Stoppers with any information. Currently, a curfew hasn’t been put into effect, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available! Our thoughts continue to go out to the family of Young Dolph.

