Memorandum of Agreement Reached at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Sugar Inc. ( the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with the union representing the majority of employees of the Montreal refinery. This agreement is subject to a ratification vote that will held next week.

The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. The collective bargaining process between Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) and its four Montreal unions began last winter in light of the expiry, at the end of May, of a five-year collective agreement.