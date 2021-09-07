Memorable, Jaw-Dropping MTV VMA Acceptance Speeches



Kevin Kane / WireImage / Via Getty Images



During the 2002 award show, MTV celebrated Michael Jackson’s birthday with a cake and speech given by Britney Spears. Unfortunately, when Spears called the King of Pop “Artist of the Millennium” before calling him to the stage, Jackson thought he was receiving that award.

During his speech for the made up award he said, “When I was a little boy growing up in Indiana if someone told me I’d be getting the Artist of the Millennium award, I’d never have believed it.” He then thanked God, his parents and the magician, David Blaine. YIKES!