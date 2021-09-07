Memorable, Jaw-Dropping MTV VMA Acceptance Speeches
Remember when Nicki Minaj threw shade at Miley Cyrus?
To gear up for this year’s VMAs antics taking place on September 12, we took a walk down memory lane to reminisce on some of the most memorable, gossip-worthy acceptance speeches in VMA history.
1.
2002: When Eminem talked about his beef with Moby during his acceptance speech.
2.
2002: When a confused Michael Jackson gave a speech for a fake award.
3.
2009: The infamous moment when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech.
4.
2011: When Justin Bieber forgot to thank Selena Gomez in his speech.
5.
2011: The speech where Tyler, The Creator dropped way too many f-bombs.
6.
2012: The year Drake gave a heartfelt speech.
7.
2013: When Taylor Swift called out Harry Styles for being the inspiration for her song.
8.
2014: When Miley Cyrus used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to talk about homelessness in the country.
9.
2014: When Beyonce blessed us with an amazing “thank you” performance the year she won the Video Vanguard award.
10.
2015: The moment when Nicki Minaj said the famous line, “Miley, what’s good?”
11.
2016: When Rihanna dodged Drake’s kiss when accepting her Video Vanguard award.
12.
2017: The year when Pink brought us to tears with her inspiring speech.
13.
2019: Cardi B keeping it real in her acceptance speech.
14.
2020: Lady Gaga gave viewers a hopeful message during her speech.
What’s your favorite VMA moment during a speech? Let us know in the comments.
