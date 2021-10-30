Memecoin mania triggers triple-digit gains from Binance Smart Chain-based altcoins By Cointelegraph

This week’s surge in popular memecoins such as (SHIB) and (DOGE) could be signs that the good times are back, and a quick glance at crypto Twitter (NYSE:) shows a long list of tweets where aspiring traders discuss buying Lamborghinis, quitting their day jobs and becoming a full-time crypto traders.
While DOGE and SHIB are receiving the majority of the attention from media and investors, they are not the only low-priced tokens that have seen a spike in price. On all major networks, including the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the value of memecoins has risen, a sign that retail investors of all classes are feeling bullish again.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.