Memecoin mania triggers triple-digit gains from Binance Smart Chain-based altcoins By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

This week’s surge in popular memecoins such as (SHIB) and (DOGE) could be signs that the good times are back, and a quick glance at crypto Twitter (NYSE:) shows a long list of tweets where aspiring traders discuss buying Lamborghinis, quitting their day jobs and becoming a full-time crypto traders.

While DOGE and SHIB are receiving the majority of the attention from media and investors, they are not the only low-priced tokens that have seen a spike in price. On all major networks, including the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the value of memecoins has risen, a sign that retail investors of all classes are feeling bullish again.

Top-5 biggest memecoin gainers on the 7-day chart. Source: CoinGecko
HOGE/USD 3-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko
ASS/USD 1-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko
TABOO/USD 1-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko