Meme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up By Cointelegraph

Most recently, SHIB started rallying on Oct. 23 from trading $0.000028 to hitting an all-time high of $0.000086 on Oct. 28. The token has since cooled down to exchange hands at $0.000052. Despite that, the token has posted 195.5% gains in the last 30 days and an incredible 72,954,679.8% yearly gains.

Meme tokens and dogcoins have been an integral part of the ongoing market-wide bull run in the cryptocurrency markets. Among the plethora of these tokens that have been flooding the market, two of these tokens, the longer-standing memecoin (DOGE) and (SHIB), have gained the most traction and popularity.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.