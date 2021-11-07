Meme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up By Cointelegraph

Meme tokens and dogcoins have been an integral part of the ongoing market-wide bull run in the cryptocurrency markets. Among the plethora of these tokens that have been flooding the market, two of these tokens, the longer-standing memecoin (DOGE) and (SHIB), have gained the most traction and popularity.
Most recently, SHIB started rallying on Oct. 23 from trading $0.000028 to hitting an all-time high of $0.000086 on Oct. 28. The token has since cooled down to exchange hands at $0.000052. Despite that, the token has posted 195.5% gains in the last 30 days and an incredible 72,954,679.8% yearly gains.
