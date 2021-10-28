Membership Collective Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results November 17, 2021

Article content

LONDON — The Membership Collective Group Inc. (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) – the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club, Soho Home, and The Line and Saguaro Hotels – will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 08:30 EST.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial; UK +44 (0) 203 059 58 69 or US +1 (760) 294-1674. A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com