Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Infection

“I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school.”
Melissa Joan Hart recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms, even though she’s been fully vaccinated.
The actor, probably best known for her starring role in Sabrina The Teenage Witch, is among a growing number of people who are contracting breakthrough COVID cases in the U.S. right now.
Melissa shared a video on Instagram yesterday to update followers about her condition, and urge them to continue following public health recommendations advising indoor mask use and general mindfulness to stop the infection from spreading.
She also advocated for mandatory mask use in school buildings, which is an issue that’s been subject to debate as administrations prepare for the 2020-21 academic year.
“I never do videos but I really felt like this was important…how I’m feeling and what’s going on with me and my family,” Melissa said in the Instagram clip. “I got COVID. I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest, it’s hard to breathe.”
“One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that my other ones are OK,” continued the celeb, who is a mom to three children. “I’m mad, I’m really mad, because we tried ad we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy.”
“I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school,” she added. “Because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”
COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions that you can take in your everyday life to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.
You can also visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.
